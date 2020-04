BRIEF-Clicks Group HY HEPS Of 338 Cents

April 23 (Reuters) - Clicks Group Ltd:

* INTERIM GROUP RESULTS FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED 29 FEBRUARY 2020

* HY GROUP TURNOVER INCREASED BY 9.9% TO R16.9 BILLION.

* HY RETAIL SALES GREW BY 8.6% AND BY 5.0% IN COMPARABLE STORES

* HY TOTAL INCOME GREW BY 8.2% TO R4.6 BILLION

* HY GROUP OPERATING PROFIT INCREASED BY 9.4% TO R1.2 BILLION

* HY EARNINGS PER SHARE AND HEADLINE EARNINGS PER SHARE INCREASED BY 10.2% AND 10.4% RESPECTIVELY TO 338 CENTS

* EXPERIENCED UNPRECEDENTED LEVELS OF DEMAND BY CUSTOMERS ACROSS STORES, PARTICULARLY IN HYGIENE & HEALTHCARE FOR 7 WEEKS TO 19 APRIL

* TREND RELATED TO LEVELS OF SALES HAS REVERSED DURING LOCKDOWN PERIOD

* RETAIL SALES FOR SEVEN WEEKS TO 19 APRIL 2020 INCREASED BY 7.9% WITH HEALTH AND BEAUTY SALES UP 9.3%

* UPD’S TURNOVER FOR SEVEN WEEKS TO 19 APRIL 2020 GREW BY 31.2% DUE TO CUSTOMERS PREPARING FOR COVID-19 IMPACT

* TRADING CONDITIONS ARE EXPECTED TO BE EXTREMELY TOUGH FOR REMAINDER OF FINANCIAL YEAR