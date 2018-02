BRIEF-Clicks Group Ltd Announces Launch Of An Accelerated Bookbuild​

Feb 15 (Reuters) - CLICKS GROUP LTD:

* LAUNCH OF AN ACCELERATED BOOKBUILD​

* ‍LAUNCH OF AN ACCELERATED BOOKBUILD RELATING TO UNWIND OF 50% OF CLICKS GROUP BROAD-BASED BLACK ECONOMIC EMPOWERMENT EMPLOYEE SHARE SCHEME​

* ‍ESOP TRUST WILL OFFER 7 642 904 SHARES FOR SALE FOR BENEFICIARIES WHO ELECTED TO SELL THEIR SHARES VIA ACCELERATED BOOKBUILD​

* ‍BOOK FOR BOOKBUILD IS OPEN WITH IMMEDIATE EFFECT AND MAY CLOSE AT ANY TIME THEREAFTER​

* ‍TIMING OF CLOSING AND PRICE OF BOOKBUILD ARE AT DISCRETION OF ESOP TRUST, INVESTEC BANK, WHO WILL ACT AS BOOKRUNNER​