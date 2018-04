BRIEF-Clicks Group Says HY Group Turnover Up By 10.0 Pct To 14.4 Bln Rand

April 19 (Reuters) - Clicks Group Ltd:

* FOR SIX MONTHS TO FEB 28, GROUP TURNOVER UP 10.0%

* FOR SIX MONTHS TO FEB 28, HEALTH AND BEAUTY TURNOVER UP 14.3%

* INTERIM DIVIDEND UP 16.5%

* FOR SIX MONTHS TO FEB 28, GROUP TURNOVER INCREASED BY 10.0% TO R14.4 BILLION

* FOR SIX MONTHS TO FEB 28, RETAIL SALES GREW BY 13.2% AND BY 7.2% IN COMPARABLE STORES, WITH SELLING PRICE INFLATION OF ONLY 2.6%

* FOR SIX MONTHS TO FEB 28, DISTRIBUTION TURNOVER INCREASED BY 8.0%, WITH SELLING PRICE INFLATION AVERAGING 5.7% FOR SIX MONTHS

* FOR SIX MONTHS TO FEB 28, OPERATING PROFIT GREW BY 12.2% TO R942 MILLION, WITH GROUP OPERATING MARGIN EXPANDING BY 10 BASIS POINTS TO 6.5%

* WILL BE OPENING 40 NEW STORES THIS YEAR, WELL AHEAD OF TARGET OF 25 TO 30 STORES

* FORECAST THAT DILUTED HEPS FOR FINANCIAL YEAR ENDING 31 AUGUST 2018 WILL INCREASE BY BETWEEN 12% AND 17% OVER 2017 FY