BRIEF-Clientele Says HY Diluted HEPS Down 9% To 52.62 Cents

Feb 24 (Reuters) - Clientele Ltd:

* INTERIM RESULTS FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2019

* HY DILUTED HEADLINE EARNINGS PER SHARE DECREASED BY 9% TO 52.62 CENTS

* HY NET INSURANCE PREMIUMS REMAINED CONSTANT AT R1.08 BILLION

* BOARD IS DISAPPOINTED BY HY RESULTS

* RESULTS IMPACTED BY ONGOING OCCURRENCE OF WIDESPREAD DEBIT ORDER DISPUTES WHICH AFFECTED MASS MARKET INSURERS IN SA

* NEGATIVE WITHDRAWAL AND UNPAID PREMIUM EXPERIENCE VARIANCE FOR HY AMOUNTS TO R74.5 MILLION

* WITHDRAWALS AND DISPUTES CONTINUE TO BE SUBJECT OF INTENSE FOCUS BY MANAGEMENT

* ECONOMIC ENVIRONMENT HAS WORSENED OVER HY AND REMAINS CHALLENGING

* TIGHT CONTROL WILL BE KEPT ON EXPENSES & EFFORT WILL BE MADE TO MAINTAIN & IMPROVE BUSINESS EFFICIENCIES Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: