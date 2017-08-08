FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
in 4 days
BRIEF-Cliffs Natural Resources enters into supplemental indenture to indenture
#Trump
#China
#Energy&Environment
#Russia
#Science
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Featured
As Trumpcare languishes, former opioid abusers cling to lifeline
Reuters Investigates
As Trumpcare languishes, former opioid abusers cling to lifeline
Dozens killed, more than 100 injured after Egypt train collision
Egypt
Dozens killed, more than 100 injured after Egypt train collision
Asylum seekers unfazed by delays, uncertainty
Fleeing to Canada
Asylum seekers unfazed by delays, uncertainty
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 8, 2017 / 12:09 AM / in 4 days

BRIEF-Cliffs Natural Resources enters into supplemental indenture to indenture

1 Min Read

Aug 7 (Reuters) - Cliffs Natural Resources Inc-

* Cliffs Natural Resources Inc - entered into a first supplemental indenture to indenture, dated as of february 27, 2017 - sec filing

* Cliffs Natural Resources Inc - indenture relating to additional issuance by co of amount of $575 million of 5.75% senior notes due 2025

* Cliffs Natural Resources Inc - new notes constitute an additional issuance of company's 5.75% senior guaranteed notes due March 1, 2025

* Cliffs Natural Resources -new notes were sold on august 7, 2017 in private transaction exempt from registration requirements of securities act of 1933

* Cliffs Natural Resources Inc - notes will bear interest at rate of 5.75% per annum

* Cliffs Natural Resources Inc - notes mature on March 1, 2025 Source text: (bit.ly/2uj7NNf) Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.