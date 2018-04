BRIEF-Cliffside Capital Announces CEO Transition

April 18 (Reuters) - Cliffside Capital Ltd:

* ANNOUNCES FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR THE YEAR ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2017 AND CEO TRANSITION

* ANNOUNCES APPOINTMENT OF STEVE MALONE AS CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER EFFECTIVE AS OF MAY 22, 2018

* MALONE WILL REPLACE FERN GLOWINSKY, WHO HAS RESIGNED AS CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER EFFECTIVE AS OF MAY 22, 2018

* CLIFFSIDE CAPITAL- STEVE MALONE WILL BE NOMINATED FOR ELECTION AS A DIRECTOR AT THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

* CLIFFSIDE CAPITAL- FERN GLOWINSKY WILL NOT BE STANDING FOR RE-ELECTION TO THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS