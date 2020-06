June 4 (Reuters) - Cline Scientific AB:

* CLINE’S SHARE ISSUE OVERSUBSCRIBED BY 142.4 PERCENT

* HAS DECIDED TO USE OVER-ALLOTMENT OPTION THAT WAS IN OFFER

* ISSUE THUS ADDS 10 MILLION SEK TO COMPANY BEFORE ISSUE COSTS