March 13 (Reuters) - Clinica Baviera SA:

* SAYS TO PROCEED WITH THE TEMPORARY LIMITATION OF THE ACTIVITY IN ALL ITS CLINICS LOCATED IN SPAIN FOR 15 DAYS

* MEASURE WILL BE EFFECTIVE AS OF TODAY AND WILL LAST FOR THE NEXT 15 DAYS, MAY BE EXTENDED DEPENDING ON HOW EVENTS DEVELOP

* SAYS UP TO FEB 29 TOTAL TURNOVER INCLUDING SPAIN, GERMANY AND ITALY WAS 23.2 MILLION EUROS, UP 18.10% OVER SAME PERIOD OF PREVIOUS YEAR