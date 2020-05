May 14 (Reuters) - Clinica Baviera SA:

* UPDATES 2020 TARGETS DUE TO IMPACT OF COVID-19

* SEES 2020 TOTAL SALES IN EUROPE AT 94.43 MILLION EUROS

* SEES 2020 EBITDA MARGIN IN EUROPE OF 5.2%, NET LOSS IN EUROPE AT 1.9 MILLION EUROS Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)