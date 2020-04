April 3 (Reuters) - Clinical Laserthermia Systems AB :

* GETS EU APPROVAL FOR SOFTWARE THERMOGUIDE

* HAS RECEIVED EU APPROVAL FOR NEW THERMOMETRY SOFTWARE, THERMOGUIDE AND AT THE SAME TIME RECEIVED UPDATED EC CERTIFICATE FOR TRANBERG SYSTEM INCLUDING NEW SOFTWARE

* CERTIFICATES ARE VALID UNTIL 2023 AND 2022 RESPECTIVELY Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)