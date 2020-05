BRIEF-Clinical Response And Translational Data From Decide1, A Phase 2 Study Of Dpx-Survivac Immunotherapy In Patients With Advanced Recurrent Ovarian Cancer

May 29 (Reuters) - IMV Inc:

* CLINICAL RESPONSE AND TRANSLATIONAL DATA FROM DECIDE1, A PHASE 2 STUDY OF DPX-SURVIVAC IMMUNOTHERAPY IN PATIENTS WITH ADVANCED RECURRENT OVARIAN CANCER

* IMV INC - 5/19 PATIENTS (26%) ACHIEVED A PARTIAL REGRESSION ON TARGET LESIONS

* IMV INC - SURVIVIN-TARGETED T CELL THERAPY CONTINUES TO SHOW SIGNIFICANT, DURABLE ANTI-TUMOR ACTIVITY

* IMV INC - SURVIVIN-TARGETED T CELL THERAPY IS WELL-TOLERATED IN THIS HARD-TO-TREAT CANCER PATIENT POPULATION