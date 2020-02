BRIEF-Clinigen Group Says Trading To Date In H2 Of Current Financial Year Has Been In Line With Board's Expectations

Feb 25 (Reuters) - Clinigen Group PLC:

* HY NET REVENUE 224.6 MILLION STG VERSUS 181.1 MILLION STG

* HY STATUTORY REVENUE 243.7 MILLION STG VERSUS 208.9 MILLION STG

* HY STATUTORY PROFIT BEFORE TAX 24.8 MILLION STG VERSUS 12.9 MILLION STG

* HY STATUTORY INTERIM DIVIDEND PER SHARE 2.15P

* TRADING TO DATE IN SECOND HALF OF CURRENT FINANCIAL YEAR HAS BEEN IN LINE WITH BOARD’S EXPECTATIONS

* GROUP REMAINS IN A GOOD POSITION TO DRIVE FURTHER GROWTH ACROSS ALL PARTS OF BUSINESS IN YEAR AHEAD

* GROUP’S FUTURE ORGANIC GROSS PROFIT IS TARGETED TO GROW BY AT LEAST 5% TO 10%, WITH FY20 SET TO BE AT UPPER END OF THIS GUIDANCE

* ORGANIC EBITDA GROWTH IS EXPECTED TO MARGINALLY EXCEED ORGANIC GROSS PROFIT GROWTH IN FY20