April 16 (Reuters) - Clinigen Group PLC:

* CLINIGEN GROUP - SIGNED AN EXCLUSIVE LICENSING AND DISTRIBUTION AGREEMENT WITH PORTON BIOPHARMA LIMITED TO COMMERCIALISE ERWINASE/ ERWINAZE

* CLINIGEN GROUP - CLINIGEN WILL PAY PORTON BIOPHARMA £5 MILLION UPFRONT IN CASH CONSIDERATION PLUS FUTURE SALES-BASED MILESTONE PAYMENTS OF UP TO £20 MILLION