Sept 28 (Reuters) - Clinigen Group Plc

* FY REVENUE 302.3 MILLION STG VERSUS 339.9 MILLION STG YEAR AGO

* FY ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE 41.8P VERSUS 33.4P YEAR AGO

* FULL YEAR DIVIDEND INCREASED 25% TO 5.0P