Nov 1 (Reuters) - Clinigen Group Plc

* ‍CHRIS RIGG JOINS AS AN EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR WITH IMMEDIATE EFFECT​

* ‍ANNE HYLAND JOINS AS A NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR WITH EFFECT FROM 1 JANUARY 2018

* ‍NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTORS PETER GEORGE AND JOHN BACON, ARE STEPPING DOWN WITH IMMEDIATE EFFECT​