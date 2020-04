April 23 (Reuters) - Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals Ltd:

* CLINUVEL PHARMACEUTICALS-CO & WINHEALTH SIGN COLLABORATION AGREEMENT TO SERVE CHINESE EPP POPULATION

* CLINUVEL PHARMACEUTICALS-UNDER DEAL, CO RESPONSIBLE FOR CLINICAL CARE &PHARMACOVIGILANCE, WHILE WINHEALTH IN CHARGE OF HOSPITAL MANAGEMENT