Oct 26 (Reuters) - Clipper Realty Inc

* Clipper Realty Inc announces third quarter 2017 results

* Q3 adjusted FFO per share $0.09

* Q3 revenue rose 5 percent to $26 million

* Clipper Realty Inc - ‍declared Q3 dividend of $0.095 per share, which represents a 46 percent increase from dividend paid in Q3 of 2016​