Feb 21 (Reuters) - CLIQ Digital AG:

* DGAP-NEWS: CLIQ DIGITAL AG‘S SUBSIDIARY GRUMBL MEDIA CONCLUDES ACQUISITION OF MAJORITY STAKE IN FRENCH MEDIA PURCHASING SPECIALIST AFFIMOBIZ

* MAJORITY STAKE OF 80% IN AFFIMOBIZ EFFECTIVE 1 JANUARY 2018

* STAKE IN SUBSIDIARY CMIND B.V. INCREASED TO 80%

* PARTIES HAVE AGREED NOT TO DISCLOSE PURCHASE PRICE

* PURCHASE PRICE IS FINANCED FROM CASH FLOW OF CLIQ DIGITAL AG