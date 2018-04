April 24 (Reuters) - Cloetta AB:

* Q1 OPERATING PROFIT, ADJUSTED AMOUNTED TO SEK 164M (114).

* Q1 NET SALES FOR QUARTER INCREASED BY 27.8 PER CENT TO SEK 1,562M (1,222)

* Q1 OPERATING PROFIT AMOUNTED TO SEK 166M (97). PROFIT FOR PERIOD AMOUNTED TO SEK 95M (59). Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)