BRIEF-Cloetta Q1 Operating Profit Down At SEK 149 Mln

April 24 (Reuters) - Cloetta AB:

* CLOETTA AB INTERIM REPORT Q1, JANUARY - MARCH 2020

* Q1 NET SALES SEK 1.52 BILLION VERSUS SEK 1.56 BILLION YEAR AGO

* Q1 OPERATING PROFIT SEK 149 MILLION VERSUS SEK 164 MILLION YEAR AGO

* ON CORONAVIRUS: EXPECTED IMPACT FROM COVID-19 IS THAT DEMAND FOR BRANDED PACKAGED PRODUCTS WILL BE LOWER DURING Q2 AND THAT DEMAND FOR PICK & MIX WILL BE SIGNIFICANTLY REDUCED

* CLOETTA ALSO ASSESSES THAT OPERATING PROFIT, ADJUSTED, FOR Q2 WILL BE SIGNIFICANTLY LOWER THAN PRIOR YEAR