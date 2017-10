BRIEF-Cloetta says employees under investigation for insider trading

Oct 10 (Reuters) - Cloetta AB

* CERTAIN EMPLOYEES IN CLOETTA UNDER INVESTIGATION FOR SHARE SALES

* SAYS ‍HAS BEEN INFORMED THAT SWEDISH ECONOMIC CRIME AUTHORITY HAS INITIATED AN INVESTIGATION FOR INSIDER CRIME AS A RESULT OF SHARE SALES BY CERTAIN EMPLOYEES​

* SAYS ‍INVESTIGATION RELATES TO SHARE SALES WHICH WERE EFFECTED DURING A PERIOD BEFORE CLOETTA‘S PROFIT WARNING ON 14 SEPTEMBER 2017​

* SAYS ‍CLOETTA WILL FULLY COOPERATE WITH ECONOMIC CRIME AUTHORITY IN INVESTIGATION​