BRIEF-Cloetta with New Update On Developments Related To Covid-19

April 8 (Reuters) - Cloetta AB:

* NEW UPDATE ON DEVELOPMENTS RELATED TO COVID-19

* CLOETTA AB - CLOETTA CONFIRMS PREVIOUSLY COMMUNICATED RISK THAT CUSTOMER DEMAND FOR PICK & MIX WILL BE SIGNIFICANTLY REDUCED.

* CLOETTA AB - FOR OUR BRANDED PACKAGED BUSINESS, WE CONTINUE TO SEE A NEGATIVE IMPACT FROM SALES CHANNELS SUCH AS ENTERTAINMENT AND TRAVEL RETAIL CLOSING, PARTLY MITIGATED BY INCREASED CUSTOMER DEMAND FOR BRANDED PACKAGED PRODUCTS IN GROCERY RETAIL AND E-COMMERCE.

* CLOETTA AB - CLOETTA INTENDS TO UPDATE MARKET ON A REGULAR BASIS WITH RELEVANT INFORMATION IN RELATION TO IMPACT FROM COVID-19.

* CLOETTA AB - WE WILL NOT PROVIDE ANY SALES UPDATE UNTIL WE PRESENT Q1 2020 RESULTS ON 24 APRIL