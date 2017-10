Oct 25 (Reuters) - CLOETTA AB:

* ‍DAMAGED LINE AT FACTORY IN TURNHOUT WILL BE REPLACED BY A NEW LINE EXPECTED TO BE OPERATIONAL IN Q2 2018​

* SAYS ‍ESTIMATED SYNERGY SAVINGS FROM CANDYKING OF SEK 100M ON AN ANNUAL BASIS FROM 2020 STANDS FIRM

* ‍SAVING INITIATIVES WILL BE IMPLEMENTED IN 2018 AND ARE EXPECTED TO GIVE FULL SAVINGS IN 2019