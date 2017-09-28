FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Clorox Co files for offering of $400 mln aggregate principal amount of 3.100 pct senior notes due 2027
September 28, 2017 / 10:40 AM / in 22 days

BRIEF-Clorox Co files for offering of $400 mln aggregate principal amount of 3.100 pct senior notes due 2027

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 28 (Reuters) - Clorox Co:

* Clorox Co files for offering of $400 million aggregate principal amount of 3.100 pct senior notes due 2027

* Clorox Co - interest on the notes will be paid semi-annually in arrears on April 1 and October 1 of each year, beginning on April 1, 2018 - SEC filing

* Clorox Co - notes will mature on October 1, 2027

* Clorox Co - notes will be issued in denominations of $2,000 and integral multiples of $1,000 in excess thereof Source text: (bit.ly/2yuSRNX) Further company coverage:

