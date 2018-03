BRIEF-Clorox Co Says Will Pay $700 Million To Acquire Nutranext

March 12 (Reuters) - Clorox Co:

* CLOROX ANNOUNCES AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE NUTRANEXT, A LEADER IN DIETARY SUPPLEMENTS

* CLOROX CO - WILL PAY $700 MILLION TO ACQUIRE NUTRANEXT

* CLOROX CO - EXPECTS TO FUND TRANSACTION THROUGH A COMBINATION OF AVAILABLE CASH AND DEBT FINANCING

* CLOROX CO - ACQUISITION WILL DILUTE EPS BY 7-11 CENTS IN Q4 OF ITS CURRENT FISCAL YEAR, ENDING JUNE 30, 2018, AND BY 8-12 CENTS IN FISCAL YEAR 2019

* CLOROX - PRELIMINARY ESTIMATES INDICATE DEAL WILL BE ACCRETIVE TO EPS IN FISCAL YEAR 2020