BRIEF-Clorox reports Q4 earnings per share $1.53

Aug 3 (Reuters) - Clorox Co

* Clorox reports q4 and fiscal year 2017 results; provides fiscal year 2018 outlook

* Q4 earnings per share $1.53

* Q4 earnings per share view $1.49 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees FY 2018 earnings per share $5.52 to $5.72 from continuing operations

* Qtrly sales $1.65 billion versus $1.60 billion

* Clorox Co sees ‍2% to 4% sales growth in fiscal year 2018​

* Q4 revenue view $1.65 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: