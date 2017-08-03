BRIEF-Clorox reports Q4 earnings per share $1.53

1 Min Read
Aug 3 (Reuters) - Clorox Co
* Clorox reports q4 and fiscal year 2017 results; provides fiscal year 2018 outlook
* Q4 earnings per share $1.53
* Q4 earnings per share view $1.49 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees FY 2018 earnings per share $5.52 to $5.72 from continuing operations
* Qtrly sales $1.65 billion versus $1.60 billion
* Clorox Co sees 2% to 4% sales growth in fiscal year 2018
* Clorox Co sees 2% to 4% sales growth in fiscal year 2018
* Q4 revenue view $1.65 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S