Jan 22 (Reuters) - Clorox Co:

* CLOROX EVP - CFO STEVE ROBB TO RETIRE; KEVIN JACOBSEN NAMED SVP - CFO

* CLOROX CO SAYS EFFECTIVE APRIL 1, KEVIN JACOBSEN WILL SUCCEED ROBB AND HAS BEEN APPOINTED SENIOR VICE PRESIDENT, CFO