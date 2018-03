BRIEF-Close Brothers Group Says H1 Adjusted Operating Profit Up 6 Pct To 142.3 Mln Pounds

March 13 (Reuters) - Close Brothers Group Plc:

* H1 ADJUSTED OPERATING PROFIT ROSE 6 PERCENT TO 142.3 MILLION STG

* INTERIM DIVIDEND UP 5 PERCENT TO 21 PENCEPER SHARE

* H1 LOAN BOOK GREW BY 1.7% TO £7.0 BILLION, UP 7% YEAR ON YEAR,

* WE HAVE SEEN NO SIGNIFICANT CHANGE IN TRADING CONDITIONS SINCE PERIOD END

* SAYS ‍HAVE SEEN NO SIGNIFICANT CHANGE IN TRADING CONDITIONS SINCE PERIOD END AND REMAIN WELL POSITIONED TO DELIVER A GOOD RESULT FOR FULL YEAR​

* H1 NET INTEREST MARGIN OF ‍8.2​ PERCENT VERSUS 8.2 PERCENT YEAR AGO IN BANKING DIVISION

* H1 AVERAGE LOAN BOOK AND OPERATING LEASE ASSETS OF ‍7,131.1​ BILLION STG VERSUS 6.66 BILLION STG YEAR AGO IN BANKING DIVISION

* H1 BAD DEBT RATIO OF ‍0.7​ PERCENT VERSUS 0.5 PERCENT YEAR AGO IN BANKING DIVISION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reuters.Briefs@thomsonreuters.com)