BRIEF-Cloud Peak Energy Q1 Net Loss $7.7 Million

April 26 (Reuters) - Cloud Peak Energy Inc:

* CLOUD PEAK ENERGY INC. ANNOUNCES RESULTS FOR FIRST QUARTER 2018

* CLOUD PEAK ENERGY INC QTRLY NET LOSS $7.7 MILLION VERSUS $20.1 MILLION

* CLOUD PEAK ENERGY INC - CURRENTLY HAVE 3.3 MILLION TONS OF EXPORTS UNDER CONTRACT AND CONTINUE TO EXPECT TO EXPORT APPROXIMATELY 5.5 MILLION TONS IN 2018

* CLOUD PEAK ENERGY INC - EXPECT TO SEE GREATER BALANCE IN COAL SUPPLY AND DEMAND AND IMPROVEMENTS IN COAL PRICING IN LATTER PART OF YEAR

* CLOUD PEAK ENERGY INC - SHIPMENTS OF 12.3 MILLION TONS DURING Q1 OF 2018 COMPARED TO 14.0 MILLION TONS

* CLOUD PEAK ENERGY INC - FOR 2018, COMPANY PLANS TO SHIP BETWEEN 52 AND 56 MILLION TONS AS PART OF ITS DOMESTIC OUTLOOK

* CLOUD PEAK ENERGY INC - COMPANY EXPECTS EXPORT SHIPMENTS OF 5.5 MILLION TONS IN 2018 AS PART OF ITS INTERNATIONAL OUTLOOK