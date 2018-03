BRIEF-Cloud Peak Energy's Compensation Committee Approves Reduced 2018 LTIP Target Awards For CEO

March 5 (Reuters) - Cloud Peak Energy Inc:

* CLOUD PEAK ENERGY - COMPENSATION COMMITTEE APPROVES REDUCED 2018 LTIP TARGET AWARDS FOR CEO & EVPS TO REDUCE DILUTION & TARGETED TOTAL COMPENSATION AMOUNTS

* CLOUD PEAK ENERGY - GRANT DATE TARGET VALUE OF 2018 ANNUAL EQUITY AWARD TO CEO UNDER LTIP WAS REDUCED FROM 300PCT TO 200PCT OF CEO’S BASE SALARY

* CLOUD PEAK ENERGY - GRANT DATE TARGET VALUE OF 2018 ANNUAL EQUITY AWARD TO EVPS UNDER LTIP WAS REDUCED FROM 200PCT TO 150PCT OF EVPS' RESPECTIVE BASE SALARIES