March 20 (Reuters) - Cloudcall Group Plc:

* ‍FY EBITDA LOSS £1.9M (2016: £3.0M)​

* ‍EXPECTED LAUNCH OF INSTANT MESSAGING AND SMS SERVICES IN Q2 2018​

* CONFIDENT OF ACHIEVING AMBITIOUS GROWTH PLANS FOR YEAR AHEAD, EVIDENCED BY A STRONG START TO 2018​