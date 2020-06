June 2 (Reuters) - CloudMD Software & Services Inc:

* CLOUDMD ANNOUNCES CLOSING OF $13 MILLION OVERSUBSCRIBED BOUGHT DEAL FINANCING

* CLOUDMD - PURSUANT TO CLOSING OF OFFERING, HAS RECEIVED APPROVAL TO LIST ITS COMMON SHARES ON TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE

* CLOUDMD - EXPECTS ITS COMMON SHARES WILL COMMENCE TRADING ON TSXV UNDER SAME TICKER SYMBOL "DOC" ON THURSDAY, JUNE 4, 2020