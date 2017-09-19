FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Clover Corp says Rupert Harrington to be appointed as chairman
September 20, 2017 / 12:00 AM / a month ago

BRIEF-Clover Corp says Rupert Harrington to be appointed as chairman

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 20 (Reuters) - Clover Corporation Ltd:

* Chairman Peter Robinson has retired effective Sept 21

* Rupert Harrington will be appointed as chairman from September 21, 2017

* Outlook for FY18 remains positive, with order patterns for Q1 consistent with second half of last year

* Sees in FY18 improved clarity on infant formula regulations & licensing for infant formula makers keeping demand steady as in past six months Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)

