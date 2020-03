BRIEF-Clover Corporation Posts Net Sales Revenue In 1H Fy2020 Of $37.6M

March 24 (Reuters) - Clover Corporation Ltd:

* CLOVER CORPORATION LTD- NET SALES REVENUE IN 1H FY2020 OF $37.6M VERSUS $34.3M

* CLOVER CORPORATION LTD - COVID-19 OUTBREAK HAS HAD NO IMPACT ON RESULTS IN H1 2020 AND AS YET HAS NOT AFFECTED FORWARD ORDERS FOR H2

* CLOVER CORPORATION LTD - NOT DECLARING AN INTERIM DIVIDEND IN LIGHT OF UNPRECEDENTED MARKET CONDITIONS CREATED BY COVID-19 OUTBREAK

* CLOVER CORPORATION- NET PROFIT AFTER TAX FOR 1H FY2020 $4.6MLN, UP 3.4%

* CLOVER CORPORATION LTD - NOT DECLARING AN INTERIM DIVIDEND DUE TO CONDITIONS CREATED BY COVID-19

* CLOVER CORPORATION LTD - Q3 ORDER RATES ARE CONSISTENT WITH SECOND HALF FY19 SALES

* CLOVER CORPORATION LTD - ASSUMING STABILITY OF CHINESE MARKET, CURRENTLY EXPECTS DEMAND PATTERNS FROM CUSTOMERS TO CONTINUE IN H2 OF YEAR

* CLOVER CORPORATION LTD - EXPECTS DEMAND PATTERNS FROM CUSTOMERS TO CONTINUE IN SECOND HALF OF YEAR

* CLOVER CORPORATION LTD - EXPECTS TO START MANUFACTURING AT FACILITY IN HAMILTON IN H12021

* CLOVER CORPORATION LTD- CLOVER'S INVESTMENT IN MELODY DAIRIES ON TRACK FOR COMPLETION IN Q4 2020