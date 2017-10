Oct 17 (Reuters) - Clover Industries Ltd:

* CLOVER INDUSTRIES LTD - ‍FRANTZ SCHEEPERS APPOINTED AS NEW CFO DESIGNATE, EFFECTIVE 1 NOVEMBER 2017​

* ‍SCHEEPERS WILL ASSUME ROLE AS CFO OF COMPANY EFFECTIVE 1 JANUARY 2018​