BRIEF-Clover Says In Advance Purchase Agreement With Gavi For Over 400 Mln Doses Of Co's COVID Vaccine

June 30 (Reuters) -

* CLOVER ANNOUNCES ADVANCE PURCHASE AGREEMENT WITH GAVI FOR OVER 400 MILLION DOSES OF CLOVER’S COVID-19 VACCINE FOR COVAX FACILITY

* CLOVER - COMMITTED TO PROVIDING 64 MILLION DOSES IN 2021 AND GAVI HAS OPTIONS FOR AN ADDITIONAL 350 MILLION DOSES IN 2022

* CLOVER BIOPHARMACEUTICALS-AGREEMENT ALSO CONTAINS OPPORTUNITY TO ACCESS CLOVER VARIANT-ADAPTED COVID-19 VACCINE CANDIDATES