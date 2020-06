June 10 (Reuters) - Clovis Oncology Inc:

* CLOVIS ONCOLOGY ANNOUNCES COMPLETION OF TARGET ENROLLMENT IN THE ATHENA TRIAL, A PHASE 3 MAINTENANCE TREATMENT STUDY IN FRONT-LINE, NEWLY-DIAGNOSED ADVANCED OVARIAN CANCER

* CLOVIS ONCOLOGY INC - TOPLINE DATA FOR RUBRACA MONOTHERAPY ARM VERSUS PLACEBO EXPECTED 2H 2021

* CLOVIS ONCOLOGY - TOPLINE DATA FROM RUBRACA & OPDIVO IN COMBINATION VERSUS RUBRACA MONOTHERAPY EXPECTED ONE YEAR OR MORE LATER Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: