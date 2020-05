May 5 (Reuters) - Clovis Oncology Inc:

* CLOVIS ONCOLOGY ANNOUNCES FIRST QUARTER 2020 OPERATING RESULTS

* Q1 LOSS PER SHARE $1.39

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE ESTIMATE $-1.28 — REFINITIV IBES DATA

* PLAN TO SUBMIT IND FOR FAP-2286, A RADIOPHARMACEUTICAL THERAPY TARGETING FAP IN 2H 2020

* $228.4M IN CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND AVAILABLE FOR SALE SECURITIES AT MARCH 31

* CONTINUE TO ANTICIPATE CASH RUNWAY INTO 2H 2021

* $42.6 MILLION IN RUBRACA GLOBAL SALES FOR Q1 2020 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: