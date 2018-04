BRIEF-Clovis Oncology Announces Pricing Of Public Offerings Of Convertible Senior Notes And Common Stock

April 16 (Reuters) - Clovis Oncology Inc:

* CLOVIS ONCOLOGY ANNOUNCES PRICING OF PUBLIC OFFERINGS OF CONVERTIBLE SENIOR NOTES AND COMMON STOCK

* CLOVIS ONCOLOGY INC- PRICING OF AN UNDERWRITTEN PUBLIC OFFERING OF $300 MILLION AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF ITS 1.25% CONVERTIBLE SENIOR NOTES DUE 2025

* CLOVIS ONCOLOGY- ANNOUNCED PRICING OF 1.8 MILLION SHARES OF ITS COMMON STOCK IN AN UNDERWRITTEN PUBLIC OFFERING AT A PRICE TO PUBLIC OF $54.41 PER SHARE

* CLOVIS ONCOLOGY INC - PRICED $300 MILLION AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF CONVERTIBLE SENIOR NOTES AT PRICE TO PUBLIC OF 100% OF PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF NOTES