BRIEF-Clovis Oncology Announces Proposed Offering Of Common Stock

Clovis Oncology Inc:

* CLOVIS ONCOLOGY ANNOUNCES PROPOSED OFFERING OF COMMON STOCK

* CLOVIS ONCOLOGY - INTENDS TO OFFER $85 MILLION OF SHARES OF COMMON STOCK IN UNDERWRITTEN REGISTERED PUBLIC OFFERING

* CLOVIS ONCOLOGY - INTENDS TO GRANT TO UNDERWRITERS A 30-DAY OPTION TO PURCHASE UP TO ADDITIONAL $12.75 MILLION OF SHARES

* CLOVIS ONCOLOGY - INTENDS TO USE NET PROCEEDS OF OFFERING FOR SALES & MARKETING EXPENSES RELATED TO RUBRACA, AMONG OTHER THINGS