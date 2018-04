April 16 (Reuters) - Clovis Oncology Inc:

* CLOVIS ONCOLOGY INC FILES PROSPECTUS SUPPLEMENT RELATED TO OFFERING $200 MILLION PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF CONVERTIBLE SENIOR NOTES DUE 2025 - SEC FILING Source text: (bit.ly/2qzin28) Further company coverage: (Reuters.Briefs@thomsonreuters.com)