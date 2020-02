Feb 24 (Reuters) - Clovis Oncology Inc:

* Q4 LOSS PER SHARE $1.81

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE ESTIMATE $-1.71 — REFINITIV IBES DATA

* CLOVIS ONCOLOGY - HAD $296.7 MILLION IN CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND AVAILABLE-FOR-SALE SECURITIES AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2019

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $-1.71 — REFINITIV IBES DATA