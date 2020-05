May 15 (Reuters) - Clovis Oncology Inc:

* CLOVIS ONCOLOGY - PRICE FOR RUBRACA IN PROSTATE CANCER WILL ALIGN TO PRICING FOR OVARIAN CANCER INDICATIONS

* CLOVIS ONCOLOGY - DOSE FOR SPECIFIC INDICATION IS RUBRACA 600 MG TWICE DAILY AS MONOTHERAPY TREATMENT FOR PROSTATE CANCER Further company coverage: