July 8 (Reuters) - CLS Holdings PLC:

* CLS HOLDINGS PLC - BY CLOSE ON 7 JULY 2020, WE HAD RECEIVED 86% OF CONTRACTUAL RENTS DUE

* CLS HOLDINGS PLC - IN Q1 WE COLLECTED 99% OF RENTS DUE

* CLS HOLDINGS PLC - IN Q2 WE HAVE, BY 7 JULY 2020, COLLECTED 96% OF RENT DUE

* CLS HOLDINGS PLC - OVERALL, FOR FIRST HALF OF 2020 WE HAD RECEIVED 98% OF CONTRACTUAL RENTS DUE BY 7 JULY 2020