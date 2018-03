March 7 (Reuters) - Cls Holdings Plc:

* SAYS FY PROFIT BEFORE TAX INCREASED BY 91.2% TO £191.4 MILLION

* SAYS PROPOSED FINAL DIVIDEND OF 4.30 PENCE PER SHARE TO BE PAID ON 27 APRIL 2018