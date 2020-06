BRIEF-CLSA Premium Gets Claim Against Unit Over Alleged NZ Anti-Money Laundering Breaches

June 24 (Reuters) - CLSA Premium Ltd:

* APPLICATION BEEN MADE BY CO TO STOCK EXCHANGE FOR TRADING IN SHARES OF CO TO RESUME FROM 1:00 P.M. ON 24 JUNE

* UNIT RECEIVED A STATEMENT OF CLAIM FILED BY FINANCIAL MARKETS AUTHORITY OF NEW ZEALAND

* CLAIM FOR ALLEGED BREACHES OF ANTI-MONEY LAUNDERING AND COUNTERING FINANCING OF TERRORISM ACT BY UNIT

* FMA ALLEGED BETWEEN APR 2015-NOV 2018, UNIT FAILED ON MANY OCCASIONS TO CONDUCT SUFFICIENT CUSTOMER DUE DILIGENCE IN ACCORDANCE WITH ACT

* FMA IS SEEKING A PECUNIARY PENALTY AGAINST UNIT AND COSTS UNDER PROCEEDINGS

* CO IS CURRENTLY SEEKING LEGAL ADVICE IN RESPECT OF FOREGOING

* LICENCE OF UNIT IS NOT BEING IMPACTED BY PROCEEDINGS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: