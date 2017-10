BRIEF-ClubCorp Holdings Q2 revenue was $276.4 million

July 19 (Reuters) - ClubCorp Holdings Inc

* Q2 revenue was $276.4 million, up 2.7%

* ClubCorp Holdings Inc qtrly earnings per share $0.01

* Q2 same store combined clubs revenue increased $3.5 million to $263.4 million

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.15, revenue view $276.3 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* ClubCorp Holdings - Given recent announcement on july 9 of definitive merger agreement to take co private, co not providing any further financial guidance Source text for Eikon: [bit.ly/2uEeyfB] Further company coverage: