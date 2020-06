June 4 (Reuters) - Cluff Natural Resources PLC:

* CLUFF NATURAL RESOURCES PLC - IN A STRONG FINANCIAL POSITION WITH CASH OF £13.2M AS AT 31 MARCH 2020

* CLUFF NATURAL RESOURCES - REVIEWED BUSINESS AND ENACTED A NUMBER OF COST SAVING INITIATIVES THAT WILL RESULT IN SIGNIFICANT COST REDUCTIONS