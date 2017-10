July 21 (Reuters) - CLX COMMUNICATIONS AB (PUBL)

* ‍APRIL - JUNE 2017 NET SALES INCREASED BY 157 PERCENT TO SEK 745.2 MILLION (290.3)​

* ‍APRIL - JUNE ORGANIC GROWTH WAS 18 PERCENT​

* ‍APRIL - JUNE EBITDA EXCLUDING ITEMS AFFECTING COMPARABILITY (ADJUSTED EBITDA) AMOUNTED TO SEK 74.0 MILLION (12.0)​