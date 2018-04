April 4 (Reuters) - CLX Communications AB (publ):

* SAYS ACQUIRES VEHICLE, A PERSONALIZED MOBILE VIDEO TECHNOLOGY COMPANY, TO STRENGTHEN ITS PRODUCT OFFERING

* SAYS TO ACQUIRE THE PERSONALIZED VIDEO AND RICH MEDIA MESSAGING TECHNOLOGY COMPANY VEHICLE AGENCY LLC FOR A CASH CONSIDERATION OF USD 8 MILLION ON A CASH AND DEBT-FREE BASIS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Stockholm newsroom)